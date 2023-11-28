Charli XCX Engaged to The 1975’s George Daniel

Getty Images

Singer Charli XCX and her rocker boyfriend George Daniel have gotten more serious!

The Sun U.K. reports the two are engaged after the drummer for The 1975 popped the question last week.

A source shared, “Charli and George are head over heels in love. Right now it’s just friends and family who know but no one is surprised - everyone thinks they are perfect together. It’s far too early to talk about the big day itself but it’s safe to say it will be raucous.”

Charli confirmed the engagement with a series of photos, including one of her engagement ring. She captioned the Instagram post, “charli xcx and george daniel f**king for life!!!”

Instagram

Last year, they sparked dating rumors after they were spotted holdings hands in NYC.

It was the first time they had been seen together as a possible couple!

Charli was in town to prep for her performance on “Saturday Night Live,” which will be hosted by Oscar Isaac.

Charli and George worked together on her album “Crash.”

In November 2021, she mentioned him with a vague tweet, writing, “a. g. cook, george daniel, deaton chris anthony, lotus iv, christine and the queens, caroline polachek, oscar holter, digital farm animals, rina sawayama, ian kirkpatrik, jason evigan, justin raisen, sadpony, ariel rechtshaid, ilya, oneohtrixpointnever, mike wise, jon shave..”

Fans speculated that those were her collaborators on the album, which dropped in March 2022.

That same month, she also played a snippet of a song, saying, “That was an A.G. Cook, George Daniel collaboration.