Charli XCX & George Daniel Spark Dating Rumors – See the Pic!

Singer Charli XCX appears to have a new man!

Thursday night, Charli was spotted holding hands with The 1975 musician George Daniel while out and about in New York City.

It was the first time they had been seen together as a possible couple!

Charli is in town to prep for her performance on “Saturday Night Live,” which will be hosted by Oscar Isaac.

Charli and George worked together on her upcoming album “Crash,” so it looks like things turned romantic at some point!

In November, she mentioned him with a vague tweet, writing, “a. g. cook, george daniel, deaton chris anthony, lotus iv, christine and the queens, caroline polachek, oscar holter, digital farm animals, rina sawayama, ian kirkpatrik, jason evigan, justin raisen, sadpony, ariel rechtshaid, ilya, oneohtrixpointnever, mike wise, jon shave..”

Fans speculated that those were her collaborators on the album, which drops March 18.

That same month, she also played a snippet of a song, saying, “That was an A.G. Cook, George Daniel collaboration.

Last year, Charli and George collaborated with No Rome on “Spinning.”

Charli was last linked to video game producer Huck Kwong, who she was on and off with for years.

In September, split rumors started swirling about the pair. To fuel more rumors, Huck also scrubbed photos of her from his Instagram.

In 2020, Charli had opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic “saved” their relationship, forcing them to quarantine together. In an interview with Zane Lowe, she admitted, “You know, we were, I'm not going to say like at the end of the road, but close to it.”

“We were living on separate sides of the country even though we were physically far apart, we were emotionally quite distant as well,” Charli elaborated. “And this time period, I'm extremely lucky that it has brought us physically close together because now we're living in the same house but also emotionally, and I finally understand that this person is somebody who I can trust with my life and I will have my security and protection at the front point of their heart no matter what.”

Calling herself “lucky,” Charli added, “If you'd have told me that two months ago, you're going to spend 60 days solid with this person who you're in a relationship with, I would have been like, are you joking? I don't think that's possible. But actually it's been really great and I think it's like proven to me that sometimes in life you just have to throw yourself into something without thinking about what the consequences, what might happen, what could go wrong, what could go right, like just do it. You know?'

Their life under lockdown inspired her song “I Finally Understand.” She said, “I'm writing about what I know and we're quarantine together and our relationship wasn't in a brilliant place prior to quarantine.”