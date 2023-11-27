Instagram

Kendall Schmidt has a lot to be thankful for!

The Big Time Rush singer and his girlfriend Mica von Turkovich announced over the holiday weekend that they are expecting their first child.

The couple posted a video of Mica’s baby bump with the message, “Thankful for our baby ,🤍” setting it to the tune of the Carpenters’ “(They Long to Be) Close to You.”

Kendall and Mica, who got engaged in 2022, also hinted that they are married! In another Instagram post they shared a cozy pic of Kendall in a tux and Mica in a white dress posing together on a couch. They wrote in the caption, “Thankful for my baby ♥️.”

Mica appears to be wearing a wedding ring in the baby bump video.

Schmidt’s Big Time Rush bandmate Logan Henderson congratulated the couple on the baby news. He commented, “So Thankful for this little family Love you.”

Kendall’s “Big Time Rush” TV show co-star Katelyn Tarver wrote, “😭😭😭😭😭 the most beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Big Time Rush member Carlos PenaVega is expecting his fourth child with wife Alexa!

Last year, “Extra” spoke with the group as they promoted Big Time Rush’s Forever tour. Opening up about bringing their kids on tour, Carlos said, “We got our own PenaVegas bus coming along.”

Schmidt quipped, “I am the nanny.”