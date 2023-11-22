Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement

Getty Images

“Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski and fiancé Kevin Harrington are calling it quits.

Porowski’s rep told People magazine, “After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways. While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths."

The rep continued, “They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time.”

The split news comes just a few months after Antoni celebrated his bachelor weekend in Blackberry Mountain in Walland, Tennessee, with famous friends like Gigi Hadid, Tan France, Reema Sampat and Christian Coulson.

Porowski posted pics from the fun weekend, writing on Instagram, “Stag in the bag.”

A year ago, Antoni announced their engagement after three years of dating.

Along with posting a coupled-up pic, he wrote, “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼.”

In his own post, Kevin treated Instagram followers to a series of photos. He wrote, “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged.”

The pair’s relationship progressed rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic.