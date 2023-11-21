Celebrity News November 21, 2023
Watch Terry Bradshaw React to Greg Olsen's Epic Impersonation
FOX Sports is celebrating its 30th-anniversary season of the NFL on FOX with comedy spots featuring its broadcast team!
In a new spot, airing on Thanksgiving, NFL analyst Greg Olsen impersonates his colleague Terry Bradshaw with the help of a wig.
In this BTS clip, Terry’s reaction to the spot is captured on camera!
He couldn’t help but laugh, telling Greg, “Oh, my God! You look so ugly!”
Greg quipped that it took him three hours to “get” Terry’s head.