Nicolas Cage on His Viral Meltdown Mashup: ‘What Is Going On?’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicolas Cage chatted with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte about his weird and wild new movie “Dream Scenario,” which touches on the ideas of fame and going viral.

He reflected on his own experience after a mashup of his on-screen meltdowns went viral and revealed how he channeled that into the movie.

Cage shared, “I woke up one morning and saw online a mashup of all my meltdown scenes that were cherrypicked from different movies, in a little video called ‘Nic Cage loses his you know what’ and it went around the world. It’s more hits than you’d imagine, and then it led to Photoshopping and pictures and T-shirts. I thought like, ‘Okay, this is new. What is going on?’ I couldn’t stop, couldn’t control it. I had all these feelings about that experience. Thank God I was around to be able to play the part because I could just apply those feelings to Paul Matthews.”

While he’s been in over 100 movies, even nabbing an Oscar, Nicolas called himself a “student” of acting. He said, “I would never call myself a master.”

In the movie about dreams, Cage plays a mild-mannered professor who wants to get a book published. Overnight, people start dreaming about his character. Nicolas noted, “Dreams are inherently surreal… I’ve always enjoyed surrealism.”

As for his own dreams, Cage admitted that he has too many “plane crash dreams.”