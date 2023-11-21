Celebrity News November 21, 2023
Logan Lerman Engaged to Ana Corrigan
Actor Logan Lerman is getting even more serious with his girlfriend Ana Corrigan!
After several years of dating, the two are engaged.
On Tuesday, Corrigan announced their engagement by posting photo booth images of them kissing and a video of the engagement ring.
She wrote on Instagram, “That’s Mrs Logie to you.”
Logan commented on Ana’s post, writing, “Love you sweetie.”
It is unclear how long the couple have been together, but Ana did post a photo of Logan on his birthday nearly four years ago.