Celebrity News November 20, 2023
Wayne Brady & Drunk Driver Fought After Car Accident (Report)
Wayne Brady was in a car accident on Sunday night that was allegedly caused by another driver — and things got physical after the crash, TMZ reports.
Law enforcement tells the site that a man, who was later charged with a DUI, hit Brady’s car on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
Afterward, while exchanging information, the two men allegedly got into a fight. TMZ says Brady called 911, but the other man drove off.
The authorities tracked him down and arrested him for hit-and-run, battery, and DUI, according to the site.
TMZ adds Brady did not need medical care, but a source tells People that the actor did file battery charges against the man.
A source told the magazine, "Wayne is so upset about this incident with [the] drunk driver.”
Brady shares daughter Maile with ex-wife Mandie Taketa, and the insider said, “As a father, he was just thankful it was not his daughter or anyone’s child dealing with this. He kept thinking what if it was his daughter."