Wayne Brady & Drunk Driver Fought After Car Accident (Report)

Wayne Brady was in a car accident on Sunday night that was allegedly caused by another driver — and things got physical after the crash, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement tells the site that a man, who was later charged with a DUI, hit Brady’s car on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Afterward, while exchanging information, the two men allegedly got into a fight. TMZ says Brady called 911, but the other man drove off.

The authorities tracked him down and arrested him for hit-and-run, battery, and DUI, according to the site.

TMZ adds Brady did not need medical care, but a source tells People that the actor did file battery charges against the man.

A source told the magazine, "Wayne is so upset about this incident with [the] drunk driver.”