Chris Pine on Going from Prince to Villain in ‘Wish’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Disney is celebrating 100 years of characters wishing upon a star, and for the first time ever, one of those stars touches down in the holiday musical “Wish.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert chats with Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine about the new animated film, which sees “Princess Diaries” alum Chris taking a villainous turn!

“I started my career as a prince in ‘Princess Diaries,’ and now I get to play an evil king,” Chris said. “It feels like it’s a good balance there.”

Chris and Ariana are able to promote the movie now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over. He commented, “In the end of the day, to come back after the strike with some smiles and good feelings in our heart and bright light ahead in the future is a good thing.”

Reflecting on the months-long strike, Ariana added, “Time of pause is really important and necessary. I’m also grateful that we can find solutions.”

As for the importance of the film, DeBose said, “I think anyone and everyone who sees this film will feel seen. Will be filled with hope and hopefully find the inspiration they need to go out the next day, start over, and start again. Take action, get involved. That is everything to me.”