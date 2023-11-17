‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Woody Randall & Amani Aliyya Welcome Baby #2

Instagram

Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya are parents again!

The “Married at First Sight” stars welcomed a baby boy named Rai Zahir Randall on November 7. On Instagram, Aliyya shared that his name translates to “Guardian Manifestor.”

Their rep confirmed the news to People, revealing the little guy weighed 6 lbs. and measured 19 inches. See his pic here!

Woody and Amani, who also have son Reign, 17 months, told People, "We are super excited to have completed our family! We've been resting and enjoying our new family of four dynamic. Reign is totally obsessed with his baby brother!"

The continued, "He gives Rai lots of hugs and kisses. He even tries to feed him his snacks. The moment Reign woke up Tuesday morning and met Rai was so sweet. He smiled really big and wanted to play with him. We can't wait to watch their relationship continue to grow!"

The couple also shared delivery details with MunaMommy.com, revealing they had a home birth at their house in New Orleans.

Randall said, “I’m feeling good about the birthing process because I was able to be more hands-on than with Reign. I feel like that experience makes Rai and I’s bond that more impactful. I feel like my connection with Amani was deepened also because I was able to assist and be more helpful.”