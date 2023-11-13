Getty Images

Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening raised funds and awareness for the Entertainment Community Fund on Sunday with a poker tournament to help film and TV workers impacted by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert talked to the stars, who said they were happy the strike ended last week.

Bryan shared, “I'm feeling relieved and joyous,” and Annette added, “We're excited to get back to work.”

She pointed out, “A lot of people lost their houses standing up for the right thing. Lost their apartments.”

Bryan added, “We have responsibility to our brothers and sisters in our crews to have as much work opportunity as possible.”

For the Texas Hold ’em tournament, they both put on their best poker faces.

Melvin asked, “Is that when you have a good hand or a bad hand?” Laughing ,Bening teased, “That is the point! I'm not giving it away.”

Annette is also happy she can finally talk about her new Netflix movie "Nyad,” the true story of 64-year-old marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, who became the first person ever to swim from Cuba to Florida.

Melvin asked, “What was the training like?”

She replied, “Let's just say I swam a lot. And I still swim. Now I'm addicted.”

While both said they are excited to get back to work, Cranston may be taking a break from acting in 2026.

The 67-year-old told British GQ in June he hoped to move to France with his wife Robin Dearden for a time.

The “Breaking Bad” alum told Melvin, “As great as things have been in my career, I think I need to push the pause button and reset.”

Annette can relate, saying, “Oh, yeah. I had four kids, and so I’ve always stopped and started and in a way that's been a blessing for me.”