“Lucifer” star Tom Ellis, 44, and his screenwriter wife Meaghan Oppenheimer’s family just got bigger!

On Thursday, Tom revealed that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Along with posting a photo of the couple looking at their newborn, Tom wrote on Instagram, “Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th… We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate 💕.”

Tom joked that Dolly “single-handedly ended the SAG strike” five hours after being born.

Meaghan, 37, also shared some photos of Dolly on her Instagram with the same caption.

Their baby news comes as a surprise since they never announced that they were expecting.

Tom is also the father of daughters Nora, Florence and Marnie.

Years ago, Tom opened up about fatherhood, telling People magazine, “My kids aren’t the least impressed about any work that I do, which is quite amusing. Time and time again, if I'm on the telly, I'll go: 'Look, it's Dad on the telly,' and they'll sort of look up… give it a cursory glance, and then carry on with what they're doing 'cause it really doesn't faze them at all."

He added, “They are my biggest fans as a dad, but not as an actor.”