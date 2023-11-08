After months of back-and-forth, a tentative agreement has been reached between the studios and SAG-AFTRA to end the strike.

On Wednesday afternoon, the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee approved the deal, which means the strike will end at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.

The news came just before the 5 p.m. deadline set by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which wanted an answer on whether or not there was a deal.

Additional details will likely become public in the coming days.

"Extra's" Megan Ryte wrote with "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White at the Texas premiere of “Iron Claw” just as news broke about the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.