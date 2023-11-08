Celebrity News November 08, 2023
SAG-AFTRA Strike Set to End Just After Midnight with Tentative Agreement Reached
After months of back-and-forth, a tentative agreement has been reached between the studios and SAG-AFTRA to end the strike.
On Wednesday afternoon, the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee approved the deal, which means the strike will end at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.
The news came just before the 5 p.m. deadline set by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which wanted an answer on whether or not there was a deal.
Additional details will likely become public in the coming days.
"Extra's" Megan Ryte wrote with "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White at the Texas premiere of “Iron Claw” just as news broke about the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.
He said, "The strike is over. It's amazing!" He was also finally be able to talk about his show "The Bear" coming back for Season 3, which he said he was "very, very excited" about.