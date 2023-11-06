SZA & Olivia Rodrigo Set to Be Honored at Variety Hitmakers Brunch

Aside from SZA, Olivia Rodrigo will be honored with Storyteller of the Year, while Maren Morris will recognized with the Changemaker of the Year Award. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas will receive the Film Song of the Year for their work on the “Barbie” song “What Was I Made For.”

In a statement, Variety Executive Music Editor Jem Aswad said, “The goal of Hitmakers always has been to honor the top artists and songs of the year, and especially the people behind them. SZA, her ‘SOS’ album and tour, and her hits this year are not only a creative and commercial triumph, but one with a reach that stretches far beyond the music world. We are so proud to honor her as our Hitmaker of the Year, and to honor Olivia Rodrigo, Metro Boomin, Maren Morris and more.”