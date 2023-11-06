Nick Kroll & Wife Lily Kwong Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

Actor Nick Kroll, 45, is a dad again!

Kroll and his wife Lily Kwong welcomed their second child more than a month ago.

Weeks ago, Lily shared the news on Instagram. She wrote, “Tender moments captured from the first 40 days with our baby girl. Emerging from this fleeting period having learned so much from being fully present with Baby G’s zen earth angel essence. Gaia Kwong Kroll thank you for shining your light on us, you’ve brought so much joy and harmony to our little family already.”

Gaia joins their son Leo, 2.

In August, Lily showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram. She wrote, “Me holding my preggo belly 3 ways 🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻 a sweet baby moon in wine country with my honey @nickkroll 🍯 🌝 🍼. For the mamas and the papas out there who have done it — any tips on how to gracefully transition from 1 kiddo to 2???!"

In 2021, Nick and Lily welcomed Leo into the world, just months after tying the knot in an oceanside ceremony.

At the time, Nick opened up about getting married during the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with “Today,” Nick said, “In a weird way, it was lovely… we got married on a cliff in Big Sur, just the two of us.”