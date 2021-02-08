First Pic! Nick Kroll & Lily Kwong Welcome Baby Boy

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Actor Nick Kroll, 42, and his architect wife Lily Kwong, 32, are now parents to a baby boy!

On Monday, Lily broke the news that she gave birth to their first child together. Along with posting a pic of their son, she wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world little one - our beautiful baby boy joined us earthside on 1/21/21. Our hearts are full ♥️🌹♥️.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The news comes just months after they tied the knot in a oceanside ceremony.

In December, Nick opened up about getting married during the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with “Today,” Nick said, “In a weird way, it was lovely… we got married on a cliff in Big Sur, just the two of us.”

“It was beautiful, it couldn’t have been a more magical day,” Kroll added.

Two months earlier, Lily broke the news that she was pregnant. Baring her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Created a little Dumpling with my forever person @nickkroll 🥟🌕🥟.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.