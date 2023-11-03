Lindsay Pulsipher & Peter Logan Fahey Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

“True Blood” actress Lindsay Pulsipher and husband Peter Logan Fahey (stage name Logan Donovan) are going their separate ways after nearly five years of marriage.

The Blast reports that Lindsay filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She lists their date of separation as June 2023, and also asks to restore her maiden name — Lindsay Pulsipher.

The “Hatfields & McCoys” star also requests that neither party be awarded support. According to the docs, she claims she is “unemployed,” receiving only $528 per month in unemployment and $739 per month in residuals. She also earns about $4,000 per month from self-employment income and has $18,750 in retirement funds.

The exes, however, have about $18,000 in credit card debt.