Peter White, Soap Star & 'Boys in the Band' Actor, Dies at 86

Getty Images

Peter White, the actor known for his work on "All My Children" and in the original stage and film productions of "The Boys in the Band," died Wednesday. He was 86.

White's close friend and "AMC" co-star Kathleen Noone, told Soap Hub of his passing, saying, "I wanted you to know that Peter White, who played Linc, Phoebe's, Ruth Warrick's, son, died... from melanoma."

White was born in NYC on October 10, 1937.

Initially a stage actor, including in a touring production of "Barefoot in the Park" with Myrna Loy, he originated the role of mercurial straight fantasy man Alan in Mart Crowley's groundbreaking gay play "The Boys in the Band," which debuted off-Broadway in 1968.

The play became a huge hit and was adapted for the big screen in 1970 by director William Friedkin, who hired the entire original cast — an unusual move made possible by how risky starring in a gay-themed film was 50 years ago. No major Hollywood stars wanted the parts.

The controversial play made its Broadway debut in 2018, and was remade in 2020 for TV by Joe Mantello starring Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins, and with Brian Hutchison assuming White's role.

Splash News

On TV, he appeared on "All My Children" for 30 years, from 1976-2005, and acted on the daytime soaps "The Secret Storm" (1965-1966) and "Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing" (1971), as well as nighttime soaps including "Falcon Crest" (1982), "Dynasty" (1983-1984), "Knots Landing" (1984), "Dallas" (1984-1991), and "The Colbys" (1985-1986).

He recurred on "Sisters" (1991-1996), and made dozens of guest appearances on top shows, from "Hill Street Blues" (1981) to "The Jeffersons" (1982) to "L.A. Law" (1988) to "The X-Files" (1999).