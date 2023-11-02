David Harbour & Lily Allen Silence Split Rumors with N.Y. Knicks Date Night

MICHAEL SIMON/SHUTTERSTOCK

David Harbour, 48, and Lily Allen, 38, looked every bit the happy couple at the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Wednesday.

The married stars silenced split rumors with the splashy Madison Square Garden date night that even landed them on the jumbotron, an image of which Lily shared on Instagram Stories.

The courtside couple kept it casual, with David wearing a laid-back black outfit, and Lily in a beige sweater, black pants, and white sneakers, with a copper bob hairdo.

Harbour and Allen even hammed it up for the cameras as they goofed around with seatmates Keegan Michael-Key and his wife Elle Key.

The couple made headlines last week when the singer unfollowed the “Stranger Things” actor on Instagram.

Speculation continued when he stepped out alone on Monday for Thom Browne’s 20th-anniversary dinner.

The breakup rumblings came on the heels of an anniversary post Lily dedicated to David in September. She shared one of the pics from their Las Vegas wedding and wrote, “3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress.”