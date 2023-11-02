Carrie Ann Inaba Gets Emotional as She Recalls Final Goodbye with Len Goodman (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Carrie Ann Inaba is remembering the late “Dancing with the Stars” judge Len Goodman, on this week’s episode of “Extra: The Podcast.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Carrie Ann days after the beautiful “DWTS” tribute to Len. Listen here.

Doing her best to hold back tears, Carrie Ann said, “None of knew what was coming. When he retired, he came into my trailer that night and we said our goodbyes.”

She added, “You are going to make me cry. I didn’t expect you to ask me that.”

Inaba, went on, “He came into my trailer that night and we said our goodbyes and I didn’t know it was going to be the last goodbye.”

Earlier this year, Goodman died at the age of 78, losing his battle with metastatic prostate cancer.

Inaba noted, “When I heard the news in the spring, it was just heartbreaking. He was such a special person and I miss him so much.”