‘RHONJ’ Star Frank Catania Engaged to GF Brittany Mattessich

Instagram

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Frank Catania, 58, is ready to take the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Brittany Mattessich, 34.

On Sunday, Brittany broke the news on their engagement. She wrote on Instagram, “We’re Engaged!!!! 💎🤍 I’m so excited to start this next chapter with you along with all the other good things we have going on. Thankyou for being you & making me the happiest girl in the world. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else other then @frank.catania.sr 🤍🤍 love you so much my fiancé 🤍🤍🤍.”

Along with the post, Brittany included pics of herself wearing a sparkling engagement ring!

Frank’s ex Dolores Catania celebrated their engagement on Instagram.

She wrote, “All u need is love and that ring “wow” 💍🤩❤️I couldn’t be happier for these two lovebirds. Congrats on the engagement!”

Dolores had a sweet message for Brittany, writing, “It’s so nice to officially welcome you to the family 🥰Wishing u a lifetime of love, health and happiness.”

As for Frank, she wrote, “happy wife happy life #happiness #engagement.”

Frank responded to Dolores’ post, writing, “Thank you so much Dolores and I can not thank you enough for always keeping our family together.”

Frank and Dolores were married for four years until 1998.

Despite their split 25 years ago, Frank and Dolores remain friends for their kids, Gabby, 28, and Frankie Jr., 25.

A year ago, Frank opened up about the family dynamic, telling Page Six, “Gabby says, ‘How do you not like Brittany? You can’t help but like Brittany!’… It’s not only my daughter; it’s the entire family. And Dolores, too!”