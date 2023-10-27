Cam Newton Expecting Child with Baby Momma #3 Jasmin Brown

Getty Images

NFL star Cam Newton, 34, is going to be a dad again!

Newton’s comedian girlfriend Jasmin Brown is expecting their first child together.

On Friday, Brown announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

Along with showing off her growing baby bump, she wrote, “Third times a charm tour coming to a comedy stage near you,” including the hashtags #pregnancyannouncement, #mommytobe and #milfgang.

Calling herself “Baby Momma 3,” Jasmin made sure to include her comedy tour dates for December.

Newton is the biological dad of five kids with his exes Kia Proctor and La Reina Shaw. He also took Proctor’s oldest daughter Shakira, from a previous relationship, as his own. He did the same with Shaw’s son Jaden.

In 2020, he wrote on Instagram, “I’m a proud father of seven. A Daddy isn’t defined as the man who makes the child.”

“Blood doesn’t always make you DADDY being a dad comes from the heart,” Newton emphasized.

Cam and Jasmine reportedly started dating in 2021.

Jasmin has even used their relationship as material for her comedy shows.

In one of Jasmin’s recent Instagram posts, a user wrote, “I don’t get it 7 kids and you have 0 😮umm no.”

Cam responded to the post, writing, “wēłp thátš whÿ ī áīñt wīt ÿøū łøł ītš Ł£V£Łš tø thīš QÜ££Ñ… ÄÑD ÎF §ØM£ØÑ£ Î§ ₩ØRTH ÎT; ÿø ášš wøūłd dø áłøt øf thīñgš ÿøū ØÑČ£ šáīd ÿøū wøūłdñt dø.”