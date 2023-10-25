Getty Images

Jana Kramer has been an open book and now in her new memoir, “The Next Chapter,” she is getting even more candid!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Kramer about her literal next chapter with a fiancé and baby on the way, as well as why she chose to write this book.

Of the significance of the book title, she commented, “I have to have this next chapter and I’m about to be on it whether I wanted to or not. When I filed for divorce… that was my next chapter, and I had to turn the page, even though, again, it was very hard, but I knew that was the only way forward.”

Jana is moving forward, reinventing herself after leaving a six-year marriage with Mike Caussin.

When asked about the moment she knew that her marriage was over, Kramer commented, “Yeah, I get this question a lot, especially in my DMs. It’s like, okay, what was the final straw? How did you know when to leave? And I always say, like — and I even had a friend tell me this too — like, you’re going to know when it’s time to leave. And after every time he would cheat or I’d find something, I would still be staying.”

Jana did eventually find the strength to leave, and while they’re now tight co-parents for their two kids, there were painful moments even after the split!

She claims her ex told her “I never loved you” while settling their divorce, which “hurt like hell.”

Kramer said, “I know now that he didn’t love himself. I believe that in the marriage, he loved me to his ability and with all he knew how to give at the time. So in the moment, though, yeah, of course, when I heard that, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s why you did all the things you did, because you never really loved me.’

“And I wasn’t good enough to be loved. And so, I mean, that’s spiraled me, that comment. But now again, knowing and the work that I’ve done since then, knowing that that had nothing to do with me.”

As for how she found the courage to still put herself out there and search for love, Jana noted, “I just I will always believe in love. I will always believe I just I don’t want anything that happened in my past or anything that I’ve gone through to go, ‘Oh, I should never trust a man again.’ That’s not fair. Just because of his choices that he made in the relationship. Like, I deserve a healthy relationship. I deserve a man that won’t cheat and respects me and loves me. And I would hate to not.”

Kramer found love with former Scottish soccer pro Allan Russell.

The two are engaged, but she hasn’t “found a dress” yet. The pregnant singer explained, “I can’t try anything on right now, so I have some inspiration… I just want it to be very small and intimate, and I just, I love this man so much. So I just can’t wait for the day that I can call him my husband.”

Kramer is excited to bring everyone to Scotland, where Allan will most likely wear a kilt!

Just weeks ago, Allan was by her side during a scary medical emergency on their babymoon.

She said, “I was trying to be the tough girl, going, ‘Oh, it’s just labor, back pains, it's a normal thing, and when I got off the plane, I could barely walk. Much pain, and I went to the doctor, and they’re like, ‘You have a full-blown kidney bacterial infection,’ so I’m glad I listened to my body eventually.”