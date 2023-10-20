‘Queens Court’ Couple Evelyn Lozada & Lavon Lewis End Engagement

NBCUniversal

Nearly a year after he proposed, “Basketball Wives” alum Evelyn Lozada and Lavon Lewis have called off their engagement.

The pair had gotten engaged after meeting on the Peacock show “Queens Court.”

Evelyn revealed to Us Weekly, “Things went so fast. Six months later we were engaged, and I just felt a little bit of a disconnect."

Lozada was feeling “anxiety” while planning the wedding. She explained, “When I was married before, I was a newlywed and a divorcée at the same time. I divorced 42 days later. So, I didn’t know that I was going to have anxiety about getting married again.”

Referencing her past marriage to NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Evelyn went on, “I feel like it’s deep-rooted. I feel, like, definitely connected to that incident, that marriage, which I’ve done therapy for. But now, it’s kind of like I’m digging this back up, the whole wedding. And that was hard. It was a difficult time for me. I got married on [the] Fourth of July, and by the time August came, I was already filing for divorce.”

Evelyn and Lavon were in a long-distance relationship, since she was based in Los Angeles and he lived in Atlanta.

She admitted, “That was another thing that was really, really difficult. He has a son that is, I believe, in his first year of high school or going to high school. It was a lot of moving parts and it just started becoming difficult, and I was just like, 'I don't want to keep this going just for the world.'"

While the split was “the right thing to do,” she noted, “I'm just happy that we're able to just be mature and friends."

She added, “I hope he finds an amazing woman. I’ll be at his wedding. He is a great person. I’m just happy that he’s not bitter or we’re not in a negative space. I feel like all breakups don’t have to end up like that.”

The breakup will be on the 11th season of “Basketball Wives.” She teased, “Last episode, I was crying with Shaunie [O’Neal] at her event because that was the beginning of the end of my relationship with him. We’re really good friends. We still work together.”

Last year, Lewis proposed on her birthday while they were surrounded by friends and family in Los Angeles.

Nathan Bolster/Peacock

Evelyn wasn’t expecting a proposal from Lavon, who blindfolded her until she got to the front door of their home.