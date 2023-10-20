Lady Gaga & the Rolling Stones Perform Surprise NYC Show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones

Rock royalty was in the house Thursday night at Racket NYC in New York City as the Rolling Stones celebrated their new album “Hackney Diamonds” with a little help from Lady Gaga!

DJ Questlove was spinning before legendary rockers Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood took the stage. USA Today reports Mick told the crowd of about 650 people, “We’re gonna play some old, and we’re gonna play some new,” before opening with their 1978 classic “Shattered.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones

After wowing the crowd, Gaga joined the band onstage for an encore performance of “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” a soulful new song she recorded with the group for the album.

The songstress looked every bit the rock goddess in a shimmery black-and-maroon jumpsuit as she belted out the tune alongside Jagger, who wore all black.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones

Some of the lucky guests to watch the invite-only show were Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Mary-Kate Olsen, Chris Rock, Minka Kelly and Christie Brinkley.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones