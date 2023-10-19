How Chrissy Metz Is Helping Kids Foster Self-Love Through Her Children’s Book & Album

Getty Images

Chrissy Metz is encouraging kids through her children’s book and album!

Earlier this year the actress and singer released the New York Times best-selling book “When I Talk to God, I Talk to You” and the companion album “Prayed for This Day,” a contender for a Best Children’s Album Grammy nomination.

Metz shared in a statement, “I taught preschool and have nine nieces and nephews. I have always understood the value of being heard and loved. That starts early with fostering confidence and self-love. It creates the foundation in which children walk through this world.”

She worked alongside Bradley Collins, sharing, “My partner, Bradley, and I wanted to connect the dots in our book between the foundation of self and a relationship with a higher power.”

“Because the book's foundation is a gentle introduction to prayer, a children’s album just felt like a natural extension,” the “This Is Us” alum explained. “The through lines from book to songs were all about bolstering young minds and hearts with encouragement, self-esteem and unconditional love. How fitting that my Grandmother always said 'singing is like praying twice.’”

She co-wrote “Prayed for This Day” with Collins who also shares co-writing and producing credits on the album with Phil Barton. Liz Rose, who is known for her work with Taylor Swift, wrote three songs on the album.