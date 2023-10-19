Celebrity News October 19, 2023
How Chrissy Metz Is Helping Kids Foster Self-Love Through Her Children’s Book & Album
Chrissy Metz is encouraging kids through her children’s book and album!
Earlier this year the actress and singer released the New York Times best-selling book “When I Talk to God, I Talk to You” and the companion album “Prayed for This Day,” a contender for a Best Children’s Album Grammy nomination.
Metz shared in a statement, “I taught preschool and have nine nieces and nephews. I have always understood the value of being heard and loved. That starts early with fostering confidence and self-love. It creates the foundation in which children walk through this world.”
She worked alongside Bradley Collins, sharing, “My partner, Bradley, and I wanted to connect the dots in our book between the foundation of self and a relationship with a higher power.”
“Because the book's foundation is a gentle introduction to prayer, a children’s album just felt like a natural extension,” the “This Is Us” alum explained. “The through lines from book to songs were all about bolstering young minds and hearts with encouragement, self-esteem and unconditional love. How fitting that my Grandmother always said 'singing is like praying twice.’”
She co-wrote “Prayed for This Day” with Collins who also shares co-writing and producing credits on the album with Phil Barton. Liz Rose, who is known for her work with Taylor Swift, wrote three songs on the album.
Chrissy has been showing off her musical side in recent months with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry and an upcoming show at the Grammy Museum on November 18. She is also joining Jim Brickman on his A Joyful Christmas tour. Learn more here!