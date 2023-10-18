‘Love Is Blind’ Star Izzy Zapata Makes It Instagram Official with Shelby Webb

Instagram

“Love Is Blind” star Izzy Zapata has moved on from his relationship with Stacy Snyder, who rejected him at their wedding.

On Tuesday, Izzy made it Instagram official with girlfriend Shelby Webb.

Along with posting a kissing pic, he wrote on Instagram, “It all started with a cooking class…"

The post also included pics of Izzy and Shelby getting matching tattoos of the phrase, “Yes, chef.”

Stacy commented on Izzy’s post, “Cuties,” so there seem to be no hard feelings!

On this season of “Love Is Blind,” Stacy didn’t say “I do” to Izzy, a decision she made “maybe 48 hours before the wedding.”

She recently told “Extra,” “I knew I was going to say no. It was time that I was trying to take to process after a lot of information came out where it wasn’t good.”

Noting her state of mind at the time, she stressed, “I shouldn’t say yes. I should not feel like that and it was so sad. You want that fairy tale… but I think it was a blessing in disguise that it came out the way it did. It made me realize there are a lot of things that we haven’t covered or there’s a lot of things that we’re just on different pages.”