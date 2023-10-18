Joran Van der Sloot Confesses to Killing Natalee Holloway

Getty Images

Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance in Aruba has finally been solved. Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the case, has confessed to her murder.

Van der Sloot, 36, was in federal court in Alabama on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to extortion and wire fraud related to the case.

Alabama news site Al.com was at the Birmingham courthouse as Natalee’s mother Beth Holloway confirmed she received the confession and Joran apologized.

In a transcript of the confession, obtained by TMZ, Joran details what happened to Natalee that night in Aruba.

He claims they left a bar and went walking on the beach until they found a spot in the sand and started kissing.

Joran said, “I start feeling her up again and she tells me no. She tells me she doesn't want me to - to feel her up. Uh, I insist. I keep feeling her up either way." He claims Natalee responded by kneeing him in the crotch.

Van der Sloot then claims he kicked her in the face leaving her unconscious. He said he then picked up a nearby cinder block and “I smash her head in with it completely.”

As for her body, Joran said he dragged her remains into the water and they were carried away.

Al.com reports, Beth spoke to Van der Sloot in court, saying, “You have finally admitted that, in fact, you murdered her.”

She continued, “You terminated her dreams, her potential, her possibilities, when you bludgeoned her to death in 2005.”

Beth told the court that after he killed Natalee he went home and watched pornography. “You didn’t get what you wanted from Natalee, your sexual satisfaction, so you brutally killed her... You are the one in Aruba no one wants to be, the black mark on the island.”

She said of her daughter, “I have no doubt she would have made all her dreams come true. She really would have.”

The judge also noted that the family "will not find" Natalee's remains.

Al.com reported that Joran did not show emotion during Beth’s statement, but later apologized in court.

“I would like to take this chance to apologize to the Holloway family, to apologize to my own family, to say I hope the statement I provided brings some kind of closure to everyone involved,” he said.

Van der Sloot insisted he is now a Christian. “I am no longer that person I was back then.”

Van der Sloot was accused of trying to extort $250,000 from the Hollaway family in exchange for information about her death. After taking the plea deal, he received two 20-year sentences to serve concurrently.

He will serve those concurrently with a 28-year sentence he’s already serving in Peru for the murder of Stephany Flores. He killed Flores exactly five years to the day after Natalee went missing.