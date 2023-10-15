‘Love Is Blind’: Stacy Reveals When She Knew She'd Say 'No' to Izzy (Exclusive)

Netflix

“Extra” caught up with Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder at the taping for the “Love Is Blind” Season 5 reunion.

Though he and Stacy didn’t end saying “I do” on their wedding day, he says they remain “great friends.”

Stacy added, “We’re good. We care for each other, we check in on each other.”

As for when she knew that she’d say no, Stacy revealed, “I want to say like… maybe 48 hours before the wedding. I knew I was going to say no. It was time that I was trying to take to process after a lot of information came out where it wasn’t good.”

Noting her state of mind at the time, she stressed, “I shouldn’t say yes. I should not feel like that and it was so sad. You want that fairy tale… but I think it was a blessing in disguise that it came out the way it did. It made me realize there are a lot of things that we haven’t covered or there’s a lot of things that we’re just on different pages.”

Izzy opened up about why Stacy’s “no” at the altar was so devastating — even though she wanted to continue dating. He admitted, “It was devastating because you know, been engaged once and you know, I didn’t even get to have a wedding and then I get engaged again and I go to the altar… I didn’t get the happy ending that I thought.”

He added, “We’re taking steps backwards and that hurts. It’s like how you going to go this far and then come all the way back, you know?”

Stacy was “shocked” to see how hurt Izzy was by her rejection, saying, “We talked on the phone the whole night before the wedding and it was a lot… I don’t think I slept at all and he was breaking down the night before the wedding.”

Stacy admitted it “killed” her to see him like that, adding, “I bawled my eyes out. That’s the hardest part… the difference of doing what’s best for you and trying to make your partner happy. Someone was going to lose.”

Were Izzy’s credit issues the deal-breaker?

She commented, “There were more things that came up about finances, all-in-one conversation and I had asked him at least a week before that. It was an ongoing conversation. I was in therapy and we didn’t have time to do premarital counseling and I’m like, ‘What do I need to cover? What are the bases I need to cover?’ She said, ‘Communication and finances. That’s the number one reason why people get divorced. You need to address that’… Not a deal-breaker, but not a deal-maker.”