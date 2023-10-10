Getty Images

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte was with Saweetie as she was honored at the Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape exhibit at the GRAMMY Museum.

Since Saweetie landed on the hip-hop scene four years ago, she’s made the industry take notice with multiple platinum hits. She’s also mesmerizing fans with her eye-popping fashion!

Saweetie is giving credit to a hip-hop legend, saying, “I think Lil’ Kim… the wigs… the furs… I love how she would be so unapologetic… You never know what you are gonna get from her. She’s a Cancer, that’s a Cancer girl right there!”

Saweetie is known for her rapid-fire hot rhymes... and those blinged-out acrylics, which are making their debut at the GRAMMY Museum’s celebration of 50 years of hip-hop.

Showing off her nails, Saweetie said, “A little bling, you know, something cute, something light.”

As for seeing the nails in the exhibit, Saweetie commented, “I was like, ‘I can’t believe it. It’s right in front of Tupac’s letter… I’m like, ‘All right, West Coast in the building, baby!’”