‘Django Unchained’ Actor Keith Jefferson Dead at 53

Getty Images

“Django Unchained” actor Keith Jefferson has died at the age of 53.

Jefferson’s “Django Unchained” co-star Jamie Foxx broke the sad news on Thursday.

Along with posting a pic of himself with Keith outside a private jet, Foxx wrote on Instagram, “Everything hurts right now. Having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He added, “Every since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP @keith.jefferson Keith.”

In another post of Keith in the hospital, Jamie wrote, “This one hurts. Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul. We will all miss you dearly. It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In August, Keith revealed that he was battling cancer. Along with a pic of himself in a hospital room, he wrote, “Every now and then God will give you a challenge and leave it up to you to fix it. When I was first diagnosed with cancer I had to stop, pause , and didn’t want to share with anyone. Not my family nor extended family. Today I’m finally at a place to share because my faith is getting stronger. I have a loving family and the best friends in the entire world. You know who you are. From my Mom to J Foxx and everybody in between. I love you whole heartedly. We are cut from the same cloth and that cloth is the human condition.”