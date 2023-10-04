‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Welcomes Baby #3

Instagram

“The Bachelor” alum Bekah Martinez, 28, is a mom again!

Last week, Martinez gave birth to her third child with fiancé Grayston Leonard.

Alongside a video featuring their newborn son and their other two kids Ruth and Franklin, she wrote on Instagram Monday, “Born on the morning of his daddy’s birthday, September 28th.”

Martinez did not reveal the baby’s name.

In April, Bekah announced that she was expecting.

Bekah wrote on Instagram, “You only get so many social media pregnancy announcements… might as well have a little fun with it! 🤰🏻”

In the video, a clay version of Bekah takes a pregnancy test and finds out she’s pregnant. She then tells her fiancé, who is in bed.

She seemingly hinted in that video that her due date is September 30, since that date is circled in the video.

Two years ago, Bekah opened up about their sex life after having kids together.

She shared on her Instagram Story, “Honestly ... I got prego three months into dating. we didn't have a 'sex life' really established before pregnancy and kids so we've kind of never known any different with each other 😬.”

At the time, she noted that she wanted to take a break before having her third child.

Bekah wrote, “MAMA needs a break and it's not easy on your body or mental health to feel like you've been pregnant for like two years straight."

“I will be taking a break for a bit and will probably want to have a couple years in between future children rather than just 16 months!” Martinez emphasized.