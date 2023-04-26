‘The Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Expecting Baby #3

“The Bachelor” alum Bekah Martinez, 28, has another bun in the oven!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, Martinez announced that she is expecting her third child with fiancé Grayston Leonard.

Alongside a Claymation video, Bekah wrote on Instagram, “You only get so many social media pregnancy announcements… might as well have a little fun with it! 🤰🏻.”

In the video, a clay version of Bekah takes a pregnancy test and finds out she’s pregnant. She then tells her fiancé, who is in bed.

She seemingly hints that her due date is September 30 since it is circled in the video.

Bekah and Leonard are also parents to Franklin James, 2, and Ruth Ray De La Luz, 4.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Two years ago, Bekah opened up about their sex life after having kids together.

She shared on her Instagram Story, “Honestly ... I got prego three months into dating. we didn't have a 'sex life' really established before pregnancy and kids so we've kind of never known any different with each other 😬.”

Martinez admitted that period of their relationship was “so f**king hard,” adding, “Wanted to break up a million times. it sucked. I felt guilty for wanting to end the pregnancy initially. i worried my child's parents would hate each other. but we made it. and came out stronger than ever."

At the time, she noted that she wanted to take a break before having her third child.

Bekah wrote, “MAMA needs a break and it's not easy on your body or mental health to feel like you've been pregnant for like two years straight."

“I will be taking a break for a bit and will probably want to have a couple years in between future children rather than just 16 months!” Martinez emphasized.