Hilarie Burton Morgan Makes Career Pivot — She Never Liked Acting!

Getty Images

Hilarie Burton Morgan is ready for a career pivot!

The “One Tree Hill” alum opened up to Tommy DiDario on his podcast “I’ve Never Said This Before,” revealing she never liked acting and is ready to try something new.

Morgan shared, “I finally feel like I’m on the path to doing the thing that I actually wanted to do as a kid. It is very hard for me to say that I just realized at 41 years old that I don’t like acting, that it was never something that I wanted to do, but I got love for it.”

She has a new memoir out called “Grimoire Girl,” and explained, “So to be able to pivot in my career and start with these non-fiction books and then I’m moving into fiction now — that is the next thing, that terrifies me.” She added the support she’s received “floors” her “on a regular basis.”

Hilarie went on, “I really like making things with other people and bouncing ideas off each other but I have that fulfilled through the [Parent Teacher Student Organization] now, so there is zero desire to be on a set. In this phase it is nice to be able to do something that I wanted to do that maybe wasn’t as valued when I was younger.”