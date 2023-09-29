‘Wild ‘N Out’ Alum Jacky Oh’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

There are new details surrounding the death of “Wild ‘N Out” alum Jacky Oh.

TMZ reports the 32-year-old, who passed away in May, died from cosmetic surgery complications.

According to an autopsy report obtained by the site, Jacky was in Miami to undergo a BBL, which takes fat via liposuction from one area and transfers it to the butt. She had the procedure on May 30.

After the surgery, she reportedly didn’t feel well and had a headache. She attended a post-op appointment and had a massage.

By the night of May 31, TMZ says she felt like her head was “burning” and she was having trouble speaking.

Her aunt called 911, but by the time first responders arrived she was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11 p.m.

According to the autopsy she suffered brain swelling and bleeding around her torso.

At the time of her death, TMZ had reported that a now-deleted social media post indicated she was in Miami for a “mommy makeover.”

Jacky Oh, real name Jacklyn Smith, was DC Young Fly’s longtime partner, and they both appeared on “Wild ‘N Out.” The couple had three children together: Nova, Nala and Prince.