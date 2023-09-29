Toby Keith Says He’s ‘Doing a Lot Better’ Amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke to Toby Keith at the People’s Choice Country Awards, where he was being honored with the Country Icon Award. He gave an update on his health after revealing his battle with stomach cancer just over a year ago.

He told Alecia, “I've been okay, just been rocking and rolling.”

Giving her a health update, the 62-year-old said, “I walked some dark hallways, Almighty is riding shotgun. But I feel pretty good… You have good days and bad days… it's a little bit of a roller coaster, but I'm doing a lot better than I was this time last year.”

Alecia asked, “What's been your inspiration to keep you so strong?”

Keith said, “Just my faith. I've always rode with a prayer, and as long as I have Him with me, I'm cool. It's just you have to dig in — you don't have a choice.”

Davis went on, “You are being honored this evening with the Country Icon Award, do you feel like an icon?”

He replied, “Well, I feel like if an icon is old, I do. Thirty-year career, there is a lot of things behind the scenes, a lot of people that build a career of this magnitude, so it's nice that they recognize it.”

Keith was happy they chose Blake Shelton to present him with the award.