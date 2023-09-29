Dianne Feinstein, California Political Institution & Oldest Sitting U.S. Senator, Dies at 90

Getty Images

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who had served her state in the Senate for over 30 years, died Thursday, according to a statement released by her chief of staff. She was 90.

James Sauls wrote on social media early Friday, "Sadly, Senator Feinstein passed away last night at her home in Washington, D.C. Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving."

He went on, "Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right. At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation."

Accolades were swift and effusive, including from President Joe Biden, who wrote, "Senator Dianne Feinstein was a pioneering American. A true trailblazer. And for Jill and me, a cherished friend. As we mourn with her daughter Katherine and the Feinstein family, her team in the Senate, and the people of California, we take comfort that Dianne is reunited again with her beloved Richard. May God Bless Dianne Feinstein."

President Barack Obama wrote, "Dianne Feinstein will be rightly remembered as a trailblazer — the first woman to serve as mayor of San Francisco and the first woman elected to the Senate from California. But once she broke those barriers and walked through those doors, she got to work. I first got to know Dianne in the Senate, where she was a fierce advocate for gun safety measures and civil rights. Later, when I was president, I came to rely on her as a trusted partner in the fight to guarantee affordable healthcare and economic opportunity for everyone."

He went on to say, "The best politicians get into public service because they care about this country and the people they represent. That was certainly true of Dianne Feinstein, and all of us are better for it. Today Michelle and I are thinking of her daughter, Katherine, and everyone who knew and loved her."

She was also remembered by colleagues across the aisle, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), who wrote, "Dianne was a trailblazer. She was the first female mayor of San Francisco and then became one of the most consequential senators in history. She was passionate about her causes, and respectful and kind toward her colleagues and constituents. Dianne was a person who knew how to get things done. On a personal level, she was a friend. She always had something good to say to start the day. I enjoyed working with Dianne on tough issues as she understood the give and take nature of politics and negotiation. I would recommend any young person who is interested in a political life to study the life and career of Senator Dianne Feinstein as a role model."

Feinstein was born June 22, 1933, in San Francisco. In 1950, as a high school student, she met San Francisco Mayor Elmer Robinson, foreshadowing her future career. She was a fellow at the Coro Foundation, devoted to youth leadership, from 1955-1956, and was on the California Women's Parole Board from 1960-1966.

In 1969, Feinstein won public office for the first time, joining the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. She lost two bids for mayor, but was thrust into the position when a disgruntled former supervisor, Dan White, assassinated Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights icon. It fell on Feinstein to stoically announce the shocking news of two murders at city hall.

As President of the Board of Supervisors, she became acting mayor.

Feinstein subsequently won election as mayor — making her both the first woman mayor and first elected woman mayor of the city — as well as re-election, serving from 1978-1988.

She was gay-friendly from at least 1971 and frequently worked for gun control, but was considered a centrist on other issues.

Feinstein lost a bid for the governorship of California in 1990, but won election to the Senate in 1992, becoming her state's first female and first female Jewish senator.

Her titanic impact in the Senate cannot be overstated. Among her distinctions, she authored the 1994 federal ban on assault weapons, was the first woman to chair an inauguration (of President Barack Obama), was the first woman to chair the Senate Rules Committee and Select Committee on Intelligence, and held immense power in the body.

Beginning in 2020, critics noted a decline in Feinstein's cognitive abilities, suggesting her mental acuity had slipped. Under pressure, she announced this past February that she would not seek re-election. She was briefly hospitalized in August after a fall at her home, and has dealt with such health issues as shingles, encephalitis, and paralysis to the left side of her face — all just this year.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will soon appoint her temporary replacement in the Senate. A heated contest is already brewing for the November 5, 2024, election for her seat, with Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep, Katie Porter, and Rep. Barbara Lee duking it out for the job among Democrats.

Feinstein was married three times. A 1956 marriage to Jack Berman ended in divorce in 1959; she was widowed when her neurosurgeon husband of nearly 20 years, Dr. Bertram Feinstein, died in 1978; and she was wed to Richard Blum from 1980 until his death at 86 last year.