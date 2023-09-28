Michael Gambon, Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter,’ Dies at 82

Getty Images

“Harry Potter” star Sir Michael Gambon died Thursday at 82.

Gambon, an accomplished stage and screen actor, portrayed Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore in the “Harry Potter” franchise starting with the third film, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” He took over the role from Richard Harris, who died in 2002.

A representative confirmed his death to People magazine on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” the statement said. “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82."

The message closed with, "We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

Born October 19, 1940, Gambon was an original member of the Royal National Theatre. He was nominated for a Tony for “Skylight” (1996) and won three Olivier Awards out of 13 nominations during his long career onstage, including for his breakout performance in “Life of Galileo” (1980) and “A View from a Bridge” (1987).

Gambon appeared in many films, from “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover” (1987) to “Toys” (1992) to “Gosford Park” (2010), playing King George V in the Oscar-winning Best Picture “The King’s Speech” (2010). He was Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films.

Gambon also appeared in many TV projects, including “The Singing Detective” (1986) and as U.S. President Lyndon Johnson in HBO’s “Path to War” (2002).

During his acclaimed career, he won four BAFTA Awards and was nominated for two Emmys. He received his knighthood from Queen Elizabeth in 1998.