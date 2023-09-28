Julie Chen Moonves Opens Up About Her Spiritual Journey on ‘Extra: The Podcast’

Getty Images

Julie Chen Moonves is opening up about her faith on “Extra: The Podcast.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Julie about her memoir, “But First, God,” and how tough times led to a spiritual awakening at 48 years old. Listen here!

Despite tough times that included her exit from “The Talk” and her husband Les Moonves resigning as CEO of CBS, Julie is taking a positive approach to life.

She told Mona, “It’s always in the darkest times that the light is the brightest.”

Now, Chen Moonves says that she puts God first “before everything else.”

She shared, “I looked back at my life and I realized that while reflecting back, even though I didn’t acknowledge God for the most part for the first 48 years of my life, He was there every step of the way. I had to look backward to feel and see his presence.”

Amid all the chaos, Julie “started going to Bible-study classes” and “going to church.”

As for what resonated with her when she heard the sermons, Chen Moonves answered, “It was the power of forgiveness, the power of not judging.”

She went on, “I didn’t know gossiping was a sin, it was, you know, murdering someone with your tongue. I looked back on my career and thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, I got paid for a living to do that for years.’”

Julie and Les share a connection over their faith. She said, “He loves the Lord.”

Today, Julie is on a mission to use her celebrity platform to share her spiritual message with others, saying, “Spread hope, faith, love, and His word.”