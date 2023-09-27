Getty Images

Travis Kelce is opening up about his epic weekend with Taylor Swift!

The singer attended his Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, cheering him on from a suite alongside his mom Donna Kelce.

Afterward, the tight end and the Grammy winner were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium and taking off in his 1970 Chevelle 408 Stroker convertible to attend a dinner with friends and family.

On Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, Travis gushed, "I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend."

So Travis has some New News ...



NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW 👀



Tap in: https://t.co/uh6Z2ZSnQt pic.twitter.com/ZmGTRfmwKP — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 27, 2023 @newheightshow

He praised Swift, telling his brother Jason, "Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”

Travis said everyone in the suite had “nothing but good things to say” about the “Shake It Off” singer.

He added, “She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

The Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 and Kelce noted "the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

He went on, "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that sh*t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure."

Making reference to Taylor’s song “Reputation,” he said of leaving the show, “We just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Chevelle to the game. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

The rumored romance has also brought a newfound level of fame and paparazzi. “I’m on the roller coaster, man,” Kelce said. “The roller coaster of life… I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I’m the one — I did the whole friendship-bracelet thing and told everybody how butt-hurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor.”

Jason told him, "You gotta shoot your shot," and Travis replied, "Yeah, you miss 100% of the shots you don't take, baby."

As for the future, Travis said don’t expect more updates on the possible romance. Kelce insisted, "It is my personal life and I wanna respect both of our lives.”

Previously, a People magazine insider revealed the game wasn’t the first time Swift and Kelce had spent time together, but insisted they are still in the "super, super early days" of their relationship and that they are just “having fun.”

The source shared, "This was Taylor's first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family."

The insider insisted, "They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure.”