Sophia Loren Hospitalized

Getty Images

Actress Sophia Loren, 89, has been admitted to a hospital after suffering a fall in the bathroom of her home in Switzerland.

A source close to Loren told The Hollywood Reporter that Loren had to undergo emergency surgery since she sustained several hip fractures.

The news comes just days before Loren was supposed to open a restaurant in Bari, where she was set to receive honorary citizenship.

Due to her hospitalization, all of her scheduled appearances have been canceled for the foreseeable future.

Sophia’s sons Carlo and Edoardo are currently by her side as she recovers.