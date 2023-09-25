‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Dead at 90

Getty Images

“NCIS” star David McCallum has died at the age of 90.

McCallum died of natural causes at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

In a statement, his son Peter told Variety, “He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father. He always put family before self. He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren and had a unique bond with each of them. He and his youngest grandson, Whit, 9, could often be found in the corner of a room at family parties having deep philosophical conversations.

“He was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge. For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role on ‘NCIS,’” his son continued.

“After returning from the hospital to their apartment, I asked my mother if she was OK before she went to sleep. Her answer was simply, ‘Yes. But I do wish we had had a chance to grow old together.’ She is 79, and dad just turned 90. The honesty in that emotion shows how vibrant their beautiful relationship and daily lives were, and that somehow, even at 90, Daddy never grew old.”

During his acting career, David also earned two Emmys for his role in “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” which ran from 1964 to 1968.