Robin Thicke Teases 'Masked Singer' Boy Band Reunion — Is It *NSYNC? (Exclusive)

Michael Becker/FOX

"Extra's" Melvin Robert gets the scoop from judges Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy on the super-sized Season 10 "The Masked Singer."

Robin Thicke revealed there's a boy band reunion — but will it be *NSYNC... or maybe the Backstreet Boys?

“We have some amazing surprises this season,” Robin said, before teasing, “This is top-secret information, but I will say there is a boy band reunion.”

Melvin asked, “Will the guys be ‘in sync’ during this reunion?”

Robin laughed saying, “I see what you did there,” joking, “I don’t know. They might have to practice in the back street…”

Jenny also revealed “mass mania all over L.A. at 10 different locations, and we’re going to have a different character at each one of them.”

Learn more here!