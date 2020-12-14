Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Welcome Baby #3

Getty

Singer Robin Thicke, 43, and his fiancée, April Love Geary, 26, are parents again!

Over the weekend, April broke the news that she had given birth to a baby boy, who they named Luca.

Along with posting a pic of herself holding their third child, April wrote on Instagram, "My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much.”

Robin also posted a pic of himself with Luca. He gushed on Instagram, “Luca Patrick Thicke is in the house!!! Thank you God, and my darling @Aprillovegeary for this blessing. I Wish my Dad and Andre Harrell were still here to meet him, But I will do my best everyday to teach him what they taught me about Family, Friendship and Love. Thank you all for your kindness and support! I love you Luca!”

In another pic of Robin sleeping next to Luca, the proud papa paid tribute to his late father, TV star Alan Thicke. He wrote on Instagram, "Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away. As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me. I’m crying a little right now. Partly because I’m sad you’re not here, but mostly because I’m happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way. I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad."

Luca is joining big sisters Mia, 2, and Lola, 21 months. Robin is also the father of Julian, his son with ex-wife Paula Patton.

In October, Geary confirmed the reports that she was pregnant.

Posting a bikini pic, April shared on Instagram, "Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic and I’m pregnant … again."

April revealed that the pregnancy was not planned, but pointed out that they "decided to roll with it."

A few months ago, Robin opened up on his life at home while under lockdown. He told "Extra's" Billy Bush, “I've been doing a lot of cardio, chasing babies around… My son is 10, so I'm teacher by day. Daddy in the morning, daddy in the evening, and teacher in the afternoon.”