Robin Thicke Talks Co-Parenting with Ex-Wife Paula Patton, Plus: His New Album and ‘Masked Singer’

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Robin Thicke, who is promoting his new album “On Earth, and in Heaven.”

Along with dishing on his new album and the latest season of “The Masked Singer,” Robin opened up about his life.

He told Rachel, “Over the last seven years, I’ve been through just about everything a human being can go through… I lost my father. My house burned down. I’ve been divorced. I fell in love. I have three new children… And so I really… rededicated myself to my music last year, and this album is the result of that.”

He continued, “[The album] is about the people who have moved on… that I loved and supported me and made me who I am, and also the people that are still here… the people that make my life worth living.”

Opening up about his relationship with ex-wife Paula Patton, he said, “Well, when we were first going through divorce, there was bickering… and then we used co-parenting couples therapy and that really opened the door for communication in a much better way for us. And our son is thriving, our son Julian…. and nothing makes you prouder as parents when you had some tough times… figured it out, and your son is thriving because of it.”

So is Robin’s career with Season 5 of the “Masked Singer.” He teased, “This season is filled with star power. Filled.”

This season brings a twist: One of the costumes in a Russian doll. Robin would share only this, “That’s part of the mystery also. That is something new this season. The Russian dolls offer something brand-new and you have to figure out per performance how many dolls there are.”