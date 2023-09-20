Jaime King & Kyle Newman Settle Divorce

Getty

More than three years after their split, actress Jaime King and director Kyle Newman have reached a divorce settlement.

The two signed off on the settlement on Tuesday in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

Details of the settlement have not been released.

Over the past few years, their divorce proceedings became contentious as the two battled it out over child custody and spousal support.

Last year, Newman filed court docs, accusing her of not paying $1,429 in child and spousal support per month, which was ordered by the court.

A source close to King insisted that his accusations were not true. They told People magazine, “Kyle is not allowing Jaime to close this chapter of her life and move on. Jaime as a single mother is taking care of her children and is working consistently to ensure the safety and well-being of their sons in privacy.”

The insider added, “Jaime will continue to present her pleadings to the court and allow the court to decide what is best for all involved. Her only wish is to complete this process with grace and integrity and to be granted a peaceful and just resolution for her and her children."

When Jaime filed for divorce in 2020, she accused Kyle of abuse and requested a temporary restraining order. She also accused him of withholding their sons from her.

In the court filing, Jaime claimed, “I have suffered the most confusing trauma-filled experiences involving emotional manipulation and gaslighting caused by Respondent. I am afraid of, and feel anxious and sick to my stomach at every encounter with Respondent."

Kyle responded by accusing her of drug and alcohol abuse.

King’s rep told People magazine, “This is another vicious, failed attempt of Kyle to continue his abuse of Jaime and manipulate the court system. Today Kyle was denied all requests for emergency orders and the judge granted Jaime shared legal custody of their two children. The temporary domestic violence restraining order remains in place to protect Jaime."

Newman’s rep also reacted to the granted restraining order, writing, “Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond. As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care. As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children’s stability and welfare first."