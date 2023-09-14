“The Ultimatum” couple Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are parents again!

On Wednesday, the couple announced that they welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Along with a series of photos of their bundle of joy, the pair wrote on Instagram, “Conrad Lloyd Kissinger. Welcome to the world! Outs is even brighter now because of you. God is so good!"

They broke the news that they were expecting in January. At the time, Madlyn wrote in a now-deleted Instagram, “Baby Kissinger coming Sept ‘23! Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in Josie and now for this new little one to come.”

Acknowledging their firstborn Josie, 16 months, she went on, “I’m not sure how our hearts can even hold more love but I cannot wait to find out! && to see our little Josephine be a big sister.”

Last year, Madlyn opened up on how her first pregnancy affected their marriage. She told E! News, “I really loved every minute of being pregnant. I felt like a champ. It gave me a whole new sense of confidence and love for myself and for Colby. It just totally grew me as an individual and us as a couple.”