Teddi Mellencamp Is Undergoing Another Cancer Surgery

Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp’s battle with skin cancer continues, as she faces another surgery.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed on Instagram, “I found out late yesterday afternoon that the most recent spot biopsied is another melanoma. I can’t even remember if this is the 12th or 13th one. At this point, I am starting to black-out these memories like a portion of my childhood. I slept maybe 2 hours last night because my mind was racing.”

The 42-year-old continued, “I am so grateful for my 3-month checkup because we caught this one early. This means another surgery next week and additional biopsies. As I lay here with tears in my eyes and worry, I know my kids will be up soon. I have a podcast at 10. Life goes on.”

Instagram

Teddi said she is also focused on her faith and the mantra “we can do hard things.”

She shared, “We have so many beautiful things to look forward to, so if you woke up today feeling lost or scared, I encourage you to make a list of some of the things you are truly grateful for and what you are most excited about.”

Mellencamp debated whether or not to post about her latest biopsy results, but decided to do it because “every time I post about skin cancer someone else is reminded to get checked.”

That’s similar to what she told “Extra,” last year, in the midst of her cancer battle.