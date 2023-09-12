First Look at ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10

Check out a trailer for the upcoming season, which will center on international couples who must go the distance and navigate cultural differences in the name of love!

In a statement, Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks and TLC, said, “‘90 Day Fiancé’ has arrived at a very special milestone season. From its inception, this series has found dynamic couples from all around the world whose diverse love journeys have captivated us every minute along the way. With over 68 billion hours of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ viewed, I know I’m not alone when I say, I can’t wait to see what this next season holds.”