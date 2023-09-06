Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s First Words on Divorce — Read Their Statement

Getty Images

Joe Jonas, 34, and Sophie Turner, 27, are headed for divorce, and they just released their first statement on the matter.

The exes took to Instagram to post “a statement from the two of us” that said, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

On Tuesday, Jonas filed for divorce. In court docs obtained by DailyMail.com he claimed the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and asked for joint custody of the couple’s two young daughters.

His lawyer added, “It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” The singer also asked for a parenting plan and time-sharing schedule, with the girls’ primary residence in Miami.

The papers indicate that the children had been living with Joe in Miami and “other locations throughout the United States” for the past three months, indicating the kids may have gone on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

A source also revealed to TMZ that Joe and Sophie’s “different lifestyles” led to the split. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home,” the insider said.

Jonas and Turner started seeing each other in 2016, announcing their engagement the following year.